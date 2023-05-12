Helping Hand scheme expanded to assist more commuters

SINGAPORE – Passengers with different needs have more ways to seek the assistance of those around them in the public transport network with the launch on Friday of two new cards under the Helping Hand scheme.

One of the new cards is “This is a wheelchair”, which assists those travelling in a paediatric wheelchair to alert public transport staff and other passengers to give way to them, especially at designated wheelchair spaces.

A paediatric wheelchair could look like a regular stroller or pram, which may be required to be folded on some buses.

The second new card is “Please alert me when I am approaching my stop”, which helps passengers with visual impairments or conditions such as dementia by alerting bus captains or fellow passengers to notify them when they are nearing their destinations.

The Helping Hand scheme is an initiative by the Caring SG Commuters Committee to foster a more caring, welcoming and inclusive public transport system.

Under this scheme, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) piloted the “May I have a seat please” sticker in October 2019 to help passengers be aware of those with hidden or invisible medical conditions who need a seat more for their public transport journeys.

The “May I have a seat please” initiative developed to include a lanyard and card for passengers with long-term conditions in April 2021, while the sticker version is more suitable for people with short-term medical conditions.

Some 5,500 people have asked for this lanyard or sticker as at end 2022.