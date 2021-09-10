What seniors and other vulnerable groups can do to protect themselves from Covid-19

SINGAPORE - The number of local cases in Singapore has been rising sharply over the past few weeks.

The Ministry of Health reported 450 local cases on Thursday (Sept 9), compared with 216 cases on Sept 3, and 120 cases on Aug 27.

At a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 on Friday, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung detailed what vulnerable groups here, such as seniors and those who are not vaccinated, should do to protect themselves.

1. Seniors

Seniors are encouraged to minimise social interactions for the next one month. They should go out only for essentials, such as to buy food, or to see the doctor, said Mr Ong.

This is especially so if these seniors are unvaccinated.

Exposing themselves to situations such as chatting with their friends with their masks not worn properly will put them at a very high risk of infection.

Those who live with seniors can help to protect them by minimising social interactions, cutting back on dining out, or inviting friends over as these activities can bring the virus to seniors living at home.

2. Pregnant women

Pregnant women are urged to get vaccinated as scientific data has shown that vaccines are safe for them and their babies.

Expert groups such as the Obstetrical and Gynaecological Society of Singapore have said that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the potential risk associated with vaccination, and the risk of getting a bad outcome with infection.

Pregnant women who have concerns about their situation are encouraged to see their doctor to get further information and advice.

Women who are planning to get pregnant should also get vaccinated.

3. Those who are not vaccinated

Those who are not vaccinated, and are also persuading those around them, such as their parents, not to get vaccinated should reconsider their decision.

The risk between vaccinating and not vaccinating has significantly shifted, Mr Ong said.

The minister had mentioned previously that the Delta variant is a lot more infectious and has resulted in more vaccinated people being infected.

A number of super-spreading events has risen here this year related to the Delta variant, such as the Jurong Fishery Port cluster, which had spread to various markets around Singapore through fishmongers.

Read next - Shorter quarantine, more Covid-19 patients can recover at home: New measures at a glance