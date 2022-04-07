Two years after Covid-19 circuit breaker, S'pore in better shape but not out of the woods: PM Lee

SINGAPORE - Two years after the nation entered a circuit breaker period of restrictions, Singapore is now in a much better shape, but still far from being out of the woods, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Thursday (April 7).

In a Facebook post, PM Lee recounted that Singapore made the "difficult and drastic decision" to enter the circuit breaker on April 7, 2020, after being faced with a surge in unlinked Covid-19 cases.

At the time, schools and workplaces were shut down and dining at eateries was not allowed. Work from home became the default for the first time here, and people could only leave their homes for essential purposes, such as to buy food or to exercise.