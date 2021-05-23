2 more Singapore Polytechnic students test positive for Covid-19; 6 infections among students so far

SINGAPORE - Two more students at Singapore Polytechnic (SP) have tested positive for Covid-19, adding to the four cases that were earlier announced.

SP said in a statement on Saturday night (May 22) that the first new case is a second-year student from the School of Computing. The 19-year-old was last in school on May 14 and developed symptoms three days later.

But this case has been classified by the Ministry of Health (MOH) as a community case linked to the Sms Infocomm cluster, which now has six cases.

MOH said in a separate update that the student, who works part-time as a food processor at Sats Food Services, had developed a fever, cough, runny nose, headache and fatigue on Monday, but did not seek medical treatment.

He was then quarantined on Wednesday as he has been identified as a household contact of a previous case - a 49-year-old woman who works as a factory operator at Sms Infocomm.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday during quarantine. His serology test to determine whether it is a past infection is pending.

The second new Covid-19 case at SP is a third-year student from the School of Chemical and Life Sciences.

MOH said she developed a cough and sore throat on May 16, and a fever the next day. She then visited a clinic on May 19, testing positive for Covid-19. Her serology test result is pending.

SP said she was last on campus on May 15, when she met an SP student who was announced as a Covid-19 case earlier in the week. The two had met for a co-curricular activity (CCA) and had dinner together outside of school.

SP added that all other students who had met for the CCA on May 15 have been quarantined by MOH, but did not specify how many students were affected.

It has also cleaned and disinfected the areas on campus visited by Covid-19-positive students.

The initial three cases at the polytechnic were reported on May 16 and 17. SP had said on Wednesday morning that there is no evidence yet that the cases are linked to one another.

But as a precautionary measure, MOH started the first phase of swabbing exercise for about 6,500 students, staff and vendors. They were identified for testing as they had visited the campus on or after April 29.

On Thursday, a further 2,000 students and staff from the School of Chemical and Life Sciences were called for Covid-19 testing after a fourth student tested positive for the virus.

The polytechnic has more than 14,000 students and staff.

MOH is to determine whether to proceed with swab tests for the rest of the SP community after the first phase of swabbing exercise is completed.

SP said on Saturday night that this first phase of testing has been completed, and it will share the results when ready.