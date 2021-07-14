Travellers from Myanmar barred from entering Singapore from July 15

SINGAPORE - Travellers from Myanmar will not be allowed to enter Singapore from Thursday (July 15) given a rise in Covid-19 cases there, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (July 14).

From 11.59pm on Thursday, all long-term pass holders and short-term visitors with a travel history to Myanmar - including transit - in the past 21 days will not be allowed to enter or transit through Singapore.

"This will also apply to all those who had obtained prior approval for entry into Singapore," added MOH.

All travellers with recent travel history to Myanmar will also have to take an antigen rapid test (ART) upon arrival.

Travellers with recent travel history to Myanmar who have yet to complete their 14-day stay-home notice (SHN) by 11.59pm on Thursday will continue to serve their SHN at dedicated facilities and take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test upon arrival, said MOH.

A self-administered ART has to be taken on days three, seven and 11 of arrival in Singapore. A second PCR test has to be taken on day 14 of arrival.

MOH said the multi-ministry task force regularly reviews Singapore's border measures to manage the risk of importation from travellers and onward local transmission.

It added that "as the global situation evolves, we will continue to adjust our border measures".

Any changes to border measures will be updated on the SafeTravel website here.