Tomorrow is last day for residents to collect reusable masks

Over 3.52 million reusable masks have been collected by the public in the second mask collection exercise here, which began on Sunday.

In a statement, the People's Association (PA) said the figure was as of 6pm on Thursday.

Those who need the masks but have yet to collect them should do so by tomorrow from their designated community clubs or centres, or residents' committee centres.

PA said that while the public are advised to stay home during this period, the Government has made the reusable masks available for residents to go out for essential purposes like buying groceries.

To find out where they can collect the masks, they can go to www.maskgowhere.sg

The first mask collection exercise took place from Feb 1 to 9 after the Government announced that all 1.3 million households in Singapore would be given a pack of four disposable masks each, amid reports of shops running out of stocks.

For the latest collection exercise, reusable masks are being distributed following Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's announcement on April 3 that the Government will no longer discourage people who are well from wearing masks because of evidence that people can be infected with the coronavirus but not show any symptoms.

In its statement on Thursday, PA thanked those who volunteered to help with the mask collection exercise, adding: "This spirit of stepping forward, working together and looking out for each other will help us overcome the challenges ahead, as one community."