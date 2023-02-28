Signs you’re having stress-related hair loss and treatment options

From migraines and nausea to butterflies in your stomach, experiencing stress, whether it’s related to work, childbirth, intense illness or injury, can lead to a number of physiological responses. These symptoms may be immediate and short-lived but there may be longer term implications, including hair loss.

Dr Gerard Ee, co-founder of The Clifford Clinic, explains that “stress has been shown to cause a certain type of hair loss called telogen effluvium. This is the most common cause of hair loss after male- and female-pattern hair loss. While trauma-based hair loss typically does not last perpetually, we’ve seen cases that have been very persistent.”

Why hair production gets disrupted

Hair loss happens when the body’s natural cycle of hair production is disrupted. Telogen effluvium occurs when cortisol hormones, produced by stress, put large numbers of follicles into an extended resting phase. When this happens, no new hair grows, but shedding continues.

But there are steps you can take to address hair loss caused by stress-induced telogen effluvium, says Dr Ee.

The Clifford Clinic has a proteoglycan replacement therapy, a non-invasive and non-complex treatment option. Dr Ee explains, “Proteoglycans are a type of protein that help maintain a normal hair growth cycle.”

He cautions: “Most of us tend to try solving the problem ourselves through various methods. However, it is important to ensure that these solutions address the root cause of the type of hair loss encountered to prevent possible complications and frustration from a lack of results.”