Why hair loss happens and can you actually help it grow back

Hair loss is a condition that can affect up to 73 per cent of Asian men and women, according to findings published by the Annals of Dermatology in a journal article in 2012.

Hair loss can be the result of genes, hormones, medical conditions or is just part and parcel of the ageing process. Although it is seen predominantly as an issue that plagues men, women are not spared from losing their lustrous crowning glory either.

Men may experience the onset of hair loss as early as in their 20s, with a 50 per cent risk of developing male pattern hair loss after 50; while about 40 per cent of women develop female pattern hair loss by the age of 50, noted a US-based journal article on PubMed Central.

Dr Gerard Ee, co-founder of The Clifford Clinic, says the most common form of hair loss in both men and women is pattern baldness, or androgenetic alopecia. This occurs when the hair’s growth phase slows down and the time between shedding your hair and growing new hair lengthens.

Adds Dr Chow Yuen Ho, also a co-founder of The Clifford Clinic: “For men, the balding typically starts from the temples. The hairline can also recede. After some time, the vertex and crown will start to bald. For women, the balding typically starts from the centre of the scalp and then spreads outwards."