Why hair loss happens and can you actually help it grow back

Hair loss is a condition that can affect up to 73 per cent of Asian men and women, according to findings published by the Annals of Dermatology in a journal article in 2012.
Hair loss can be the result of genes, hormones, medical conditions or is just part and parcel of the ageing process. Although it is seen predominantly as an issue that plagues men, women are not spared from losing their lustrous crowning glory either.
Men may experience the onset of hair loss as early as in their 20s, with a 50 per cent risk of developing male pattern hair loss after 50; while about 40 per cent of women develop female pattern hair loss by the age of 50, noted a US-based journal article on PubMed Central.
Dr Gerard Ee, co-founder of The Clifford Clinic, says the most common form of hair loss in both men and women is pattern baldness, or androgenetic alopecia. This occurs when the hair’s growth phase slows down and the time between shedding your hair and growing new hair lengthens.
Adds Dr Chow Yuen Ho, also a co-founder of The Clifford Clinic: “For men, the balding typically starts from the temples. The hairline can also recede. After some time, the vertex and crown will start to bald. For women, the balding typically starts from the centre of the scalp and then spreads outwards."
Getting to the root cause
Does hair loss run in the family? This might be the case if your parents, siblings or relatives are showing signs of pattern balding.
Dr Chow says: “The cause of androgenic alopecia is usually genetic. The chances of getting it increase if one has autoimmune conditions or if there is a family history. Both genders can be affected by alopecia.”
Besides genes, hair loss could be also due to deficiencies in the body, such as iron, vitamin D, zinc, folate and biotin, says Dr Ee.
“While hair loss due to nutritional deficiency is rare in Singapore, hair loss due to iron deficiency (anaemia) is more common among the causes rising from nutritional deficiencies. This may occur in women with heavy menstrual periods,” he adds.
Another reason could be autoimmune diseases such as hypothyroidism, which is when the thyroid does not produce enough thyroid hormones, says Dr Ee. These thyroid hormones regulate metabolism and a deficiency can also stunt hair growth.
Other causes of premature hair loss might be stress- or skin-related, observes Dr Chow.
For example, hair loss might also be the result of extreme stress, which has been known to affect all systems of the body, and which may force hair follicles into their resting phase or cause the immune system to attack the hair follicles.
Medical conditions like psoriasis and seborrheic dermatitis can cause skin cell build-up and increased oil production on the scalp. The excess oil on the scalp can then trap dirt and dandruff and cause product build-up, which can clog pores and prevent new hair growth.
“Besides keeping stress levels low, it is advisable to avoid shampoos, conditioners and styling products that contain heavy oils and resins,” Dr Chow advises.
Diagnosing hair loss and available treatments
It is normal to lose up to 50 to 100 strands of hair every day, but more than 150 could be a sign of early hair loss.
Before you panic, excessive hair shedding could be temporary, especially if you are experiencing high levels of stress, have recently lost a lot of weight, given birth, fallen sick or are on new medications.
Do consult a medical professional who can diagnose whether the condition is merely shedding or genetic – for the latter, making lifestyle changes or seeking natural solutions alone are not enough to combat hair loss, says Dr Chow.
“In that case, medications and other therapies are often required. Natural solutions such as shampoos and herbal topical treatments usually aim to strengthen hair quality with nutrients and vitamins,” he adds.
Supplements can also be used to support healthy hair growth. One such supplement is Nourkin Hair Growth+ inCLINIC, which is rich in specific proteoglycans, a type of protein that helps to maintain a normal hair growth cycle. This can be found at clinics such as The Clifford Clinic.
Other treatments that can support the slowing of hair loss include the 1927 Thullium Fraxel Laser, which works to stimulate cell rejuvenation while removing old or dead skin cells on your hair follicles to support hair growth. Studies have shown improvements in hair density and thickness. For best results, couple it with the Bellasonic, a 10MHz ultrasound sonophoresis equipment which helps to increase drug delivery into the scalp for best results.
However, severe hair loss may require more than just supplements and treatments. Sometimes, a hair transplant is the only way.
Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) is a recent technique that involves harvesting individual follicular units directly from the patient’s own head with less scarring. There is also Regenera Activa Hair Transplant, a new approach that uses cells from healthy hair follicles from the patient’s own scalp to stimulate the process of growing new hair.
Dr Timothy Shim, senior consultant plastic surgeon at The Clifford Clinic, explains how it works: “We first harvest a few hair follicles from the back of the head, mix them with a solution and run it through a machine. We then extract the solution and inject this into the affected areas of the scalp. The solution, which is rich in growth factors, will help stimulate dormant hair follicles, resulting in better growth of hair.”
He adds: “From our experience, we find that Regenera works best for patients who have early hair loss. When combined with minoxidil (a medication) and other anti-hair loss treatments, the results are even better.”
As always, the Regenera Activa Hair Transplant is not a one-size-fits-all solution for everyone. While patients generally report that the rate of their hair loss seems slower, and their hair appears thicker with less hair fall, it typically takes months to see an improvement, says Dr Chow.
He notes: “It is necessary to comply with medical treatments and protocols to see an improvement. Also, more than one session of treatment is often required to see good improvement.
“Everyone’s hair loss journey is different.”
There is no conclusive scientific proof that any product (except certain registered medicinal products) or service can retard hair loss or promote hair growth.