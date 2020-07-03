Tests for residents in Tampines HDB block with 9 Covid-19 cases

Testing has been offered to residents of 58 households living in the same section of Block 111 Tampines Street 11 in which nine confirmed Covid-19 cases have emerged.

Speaking at a virtual press conference yesterday, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong said the Health Ministry detected a case living in the block on June 23.

The 66-year-old Singaporean man had worked at The Leo Dormitory and was picked up during the ministry's proactive screening of dormitories. Six of his household members subsequently tested positive for Covid-19, forming a cluster.

On June 27, another two Covid-19 cases, one of whom is a 15-year-old Singaporean female, emerged in a different household in the same block, but on a different floor. They reported that they had not interacted with the cluster.

Residents of all 58 households living in the same section of the block that share a common lift lobby and stairwell were contacted to see if they were well. Two people reported that they were unwell, but later tested negative for Covid-19.

Everyone in the 58 units was then put on active phone surveillance.

In addition, the affected common areas in the block were disinfected and cleaning of the area stepped up.

Covid-19 testing was offered to all the households, and 160 people - including visitors to the households - were contacted by the Health Ministry. As of Wednesday, 58 were swabbed, but all tested negative.

Mr Gan said another 29 are expected to be tested by the end of today, and an update on the results will be given when ready.

"I thank the affected residents for their cooperation and patience, especially those who have come forward for the testing," he said.

Timothy Goh

