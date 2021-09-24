Tan Tock Seng Hospital extends emergency department to cope with surge in Covid-19 cases

SINGAPORE - Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) has extended its emergency department to cope with the surge in Covid-19 daily cases.

In a video circulating on Facebook on Thursday (Sept 23), hospital staff can be seen making their rounds in full personal protective equipment in what appears to be a makeshift holding area inside a building.

"Due to the surge in community cases, the facility is an extension of our emergency department to create more screening space as part of our safe Covid-19 ramp-up efforts," a hospital spokesman told The Straits Times on Friday, without giving details of the extension.

In the video, patients can be seen in half-reclined hospital beds laid out in rows on concrete floor with metal grilles.

The source of the video is unknown.

On Monday, TTSH said on Facebook that it was extending its emergency department to create more screening space. It also posted a photo of workers preparing a part of its outdoor carpark for operations.

"The last week has been rough. We have been receiving higher than usual Covid-19 positive and suspect cases via ambulances and walk-ins at our emergency department," said the hospital on Facebook on Sunday. "If your condition is not an emergency, please seek medical attention at your nearest GP (general practitioner) clinic or polyclinic," it added.