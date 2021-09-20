TTSH extends emergency department for Covid-19 screening

SINGAPORE - Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) has extended its emergency department to create more room for screening as part of Covid-19 measures.

The hospital said in a Facebook post on Monday night (Sept 20) that patients arriving by car or taxi to the Centre for Geriatric Medicine or emergency department should note that the carpark nearest to the emergency department is partially closed.

"We are extending our emergency department to create more screening space as part of our safe Covid-19 ramp-up efforts," added TTSH.

It said that drop-offs and "very limited" parking are still available at this carpark.

Patients can also park their vehicles at TTSH Main Block or at Carpark A in Sinaran Drive.

Its staff will be on site to provide directions, TTSH said.