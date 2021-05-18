Yuhua Primary School, CHIJ (Katong) Primary pupils test positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Pupils from three primary schools have tested positive for Covid-19, the Ministry of Education said on Tuesday (May 18).

The schools are Yuhua Primary School, Catholic High School (Primary), and CHIJ (Katong) Primary.

All three pupils got infected from external sources.

The pupil from Catholic High School (Primary), who tested positive on Monday (May 17), had attended classes run by an infected private tutor at Learning Point Tuition Centre at Parkway Centre.

All his close contacts in the school have been placed on quarantine order and they will be tested for Covid-19.

The pupil from CHIJ (Katong) Primary had been placed on quarantine as she had attended the same external student care centre, Seedlings World Student Care @ Frankel, as an earlier Covid-19 case from St Stephen's School who also attended the Learning Point Tuition Centre at Parkway Centre.

She was last in school last Tuesday and was placed on quarantine from last Friday.

MOE said there were no close contacts in her school that would need to be placed in quarantine as she had been isolated during her infectious period.

The Yuhua Primary School pupil tested positive on Monday, after he was placed on quarantine when a household member tested positive last Friday (May 14).

All his close contacts in the school will be placed on quarantine and will also undergo testing.

MOE said Catholic High School (Primary) and CHIJ (Katong) Primary will start home-based learning (HBL) from Wednesday, while Yuhua Primary School has already started HBL.