11 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, lowest daily figure in 6 months

SINGAPORE - There were 11 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Friday noon (Sept 18), taking Singapore's total to 57,543.

This is the lowest daily figure in about six months since March 12, when there were nine cases.

Friday's cases included one community patient who is a Singaporean, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was also one imported case who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.

More details will be announced on Friday night.

On Thursday, MOH confirmed that there were 18 new coronavirus cases, which was the lowest daily figure since March 16, when there were 17 cases.

Thursday's cases included one community case - a 48-year-old Indian national who is a work pass holder and unlinked to previous cases.

He was confirmed to be positive on Wednesday. Although asymptomatic, he was detected during the rostered routine testing of workers in the construction, marine and process sectors who are living outside dormitories.

There were also two new imported cases - a work pass holder who returned from France and a dependant's pass holder who returned from India.

Both were asymptomatic and had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore.

Sim Lim Square was the only new place added to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, MOH said on Thursday.

A visit to the mall was recorded on Sept 4.

The ministry provides a list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes, to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 15 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Among these, 10 were identified as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period.

The remaining five cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories, which is conducted every fortnight.

No new clusters were announced by MOH on Thursday.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at fewer than one case per day in the past two weeks.

With 84 cases discharged on Thursday, 57,024 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 43 patients remained in hospital, while 423 were recuperating in community facilities. None was in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 30 million people. More than 950,000 people have died.