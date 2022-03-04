Number of new Covid-19 cases falls to 17,564 in S'pore; hospitalised patient numbers dip to 1,678

SINGAPORE - The total number of daily Covid-19 cases and those in hospital continued to fall on Friday (March 4), with 17,564 total cases and 1,678 people hospitalised.

This is down from 18,162 infections and 1,685 hospitalisations a day earlier.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate remained below one at 0.97, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly update.

It was the third day in a row that the weekly infection rate dipped under one since Jan 3. The rate was at 0.98 on Thursday.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one indicates that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.