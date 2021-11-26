S'pore reports 1,090 new Covid-19 cases and 3 more deaths

SINGAPORE - There were 1,090 new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore on Friday (Nov 26), down from 1,275 on Thursday.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate stood at 0.74, inching up from 0.72 on Thursday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

This is the 14th consecutive day the growth rate is below one.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 54.2 per cent on Friday, down from 56.8 per cent on Thursday.

There were three people aged between 69 and 83 who died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 684.

The new infections comprised 1,064 cases in the community, 22 in migrant worker dormitories and four imported cases.

Of the community cases, 185 are seniors aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 259,875.

Among the clusters that are under close monitoring is Jenaris Home at Pelangi Village, an assisted living facility, where eight new cases were detected, bringing the case count there to 104.

Pacific Healthcare Nursing Home at Lengkok Bahru also had one new case, bringing the total number of cases there to 34.

