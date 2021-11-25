S'pore reports 1,275 new Covid-19 cases; weekly infection growth rate falls to 0.72

SINGAPORE - There were 1,275 new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore on Thursday (Nov 25), down from 2,079 on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate stood at 0.72, down from 0.75 on Wednesday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

This is the 13th consecutive day the growth rate is below 1.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below 1 shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 56.8 per cent on Thursday, up from 56.1 per cent on Wednesday.

There were three people aged between 69 and 74 who died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said.

All of them had various underlying medical conditions, it added, without giving further details.

The latest deaths take the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 681.

The new infections comprised 1,228 cases in the community, 31 in migrant worker dormitories and 16 imported cases.

Of the community cases, 167 are seniors aged 60 and above.

There are also 55 people who are critically ill and intubated in the ICU, which means they need ventilators to help them breathe.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 258,785.

Read the full MOH press release here.