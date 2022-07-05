The Big Story: S'pore near or at peak of current Covid-19 wave, with cases expected to cross 12k, says Ong Ye Kung

Catch the latest news reports on The Big Story, The Straits Times' weekday online news programme.

Singapore is near, if not already at, the peak of the current wave of Covid-19 infections, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung on Tuesday (July 5).

He told Parliament that the number of cases is expected to cross 12,000 on Tuesday - about 10 per cent higher than the same time last week.

"There are indications that we are near the peak, if not at the peak, and we should be relieved that the number this week did not double from last week. Otherwise, we'll be at 24,000 or 22,000 this week," said Mr Ong.

Separately, a five-room Housing Board flat at Block 28 Marine Crescent has changed hands for $1,010,888 this month, marking the first million-dollar HDB resale transaction in the Marine Parade estate.

It has just 51 years and nine months left on its 99-year lease and sits on the 24th floor in a 25-storey block.

In other local news, 67 Singapore eateries have made the Michelin Bib Gourmand 2022 list, nine of which are new.

Five of the new additions offer hawker fare. They include Kelantan Kway Chap Pig Organ Soup at Berseh Food Centre; chee cheong fun specialist Sing Lung HK Cheong Fun in Beach Road; and One Prawn & Co in Macpherson, known for its rich prawn noodle soup served in a claypot.

The other two establishments are Hai Nan Xing Zhou Beef Noodles and LiXin Teochew Fishball Noodles - both located at Kim Keat Palm Market & Food Centre in Toa Payoh.

Food correspondent Eunice Quek joins the show to discuss what it means for restaurants and hawker stalls to be included on the list.