Singaporeans polled expect current virus curbs to last till end of year

SINGAPORE - More than half of Singaporeans polled in an online survey believe that the current level of Covid-19 restrictions will persist through this year, as the country navigates its way towards an endemic state.

In all, 54 per cent of the 1,000 respondents felt developments in the Covid-19 situation this year will result in the same level of restrictions. Another 21 per cent said there are likely to be more restrictions than last year.

Only a quarter of respondents said they believe there will be fewer restrictions here this year than last year, in an online survey by The Straits Times, conducted by market research firm Milieu Insight from Jan 6 to 10.

The respondents, who are all Singaporeans, are representative of the Singaporean population aged 16 and above by age and gender.

Health experts are more sanguine, and expect domestic and border measures to be eased further this year in spite of the Omicron variant.

Professor Dale Fisher, senior consultant at the National University Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, said it would be reasonable to ease border measures once the spread of Omicron in Singapore reaches levels seen overseas.

"Border restrictions and all the testing around travel are a containment strategy - to keep the virus out or slow its introduction. We should get to a point soon where this is not adding to disease control," he said.

He added that Singapore will also reach a point where its "blunt" community measures no longer provide a benefit as well.

Professor Josip Car, the director at the Centre for Population Health Sciences at the Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine in Nanyang Technological University, said that given Singapore's high dependence on international trade and commerce, it is likely that the Government will take measures to sustain these sectors.

He hopes to see some restrictive measures at the workplace and on social gatherings eased.

Prof Car added that the biggest challenge of Covid-19 is that every measure to protect the community from the virus may lead to outcomes which negatively impact people's health and well-being.

"Therefore, we must consider these 'side effects' of each and every existing measure thoroughly when deciding whether to sustain, gradually reduce or remove them entirely in 2022 to minimise and heal the harm caused."