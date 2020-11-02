Parliament: Mask wearing is key and will remain compulsory as Covid-19 measures are eased, says Grace Fu

SINGAPORE - Even as Covid-19 restrictions are slowly eased and Singapore moves towards phase three of its reopening, one rule will remain mandatory: mask wearing.

Anyone leaving their homes must wear a mask, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said in Parliament on Monday (Nov 2).

People should put on their masks at all times, including putting them back on immediately after activities such as eating, drinking, or doing strenuous exercise.

"You should also keep your mask on when seated before you start consuming your food or drink or before you begin your workout," she added in her reply to Ms Cheryl Chan (East Coast GRC) who noted some grey areas in the enforcement of mask wearing.

Ms Fu stressed: "Mask wearing will remain an important measure for public health, to protect ourselves and those we come into contact with."

Currently, a person is fined $300 when caught without a mask on for the first time. Repeat offenders will face stiffer fines or prosecution.

The minister cited a recent study, by the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, which found small particles from a person's cough could travel more than 1m in eight seconds if no mask is worn.

Wearing a mask reduces the droplets and aerosols ejected from a person's nose and mouth, she said, and it helps curb the spread of the virus.

Ms Fu further said that safe distancing ambassadors and enforcement officers are regularly updated on safe distancing measures, including how to engage with operators of premises and members of the public.

The officers are briefed by their team leaders and supervisors of any changes to the measures, and are given reference materials via their mobile devices.

They do their work in teams with a minimum of two persons. At least one of them is an experienced officer who will provide support and guidance.

"Even though caseloads are currently low, we must not let our guard down. We will need to stay nimble and calibrate our measures appropriately," said Ms Fu.

One example she gave of calibrating safety measures appropriately is that of the Government lifting the odd-or-even entry restrictions at four popular markets and at the same time, stepping up enforcement of safety measures at food and beverage hot spots across the island.

The markets are: Geylang Serai Market, Chong Pang Market at Block 104/105 Yishun Ring Road, and the markets at Block 20/21 Marsiling Lane and Block 505 Jurong West Street 52.

Ms Chan had also asked what more can be done to aid safe distancing ambassadors in their work, as she foresees more grey areas emerging like when the number of people who can dine together is increased.

Ms Fu noted that these ambassadors "are not everywhere at all times" to ensure the rules are followed, so a lot depends on the customers themselves.

The ambassadors are there to give reminders and very often, patrons will heed them and put their masks back on, she said.

"If not, then in some cases, after repeated reminders, we may have to enforce. Hopefully, such circumstances will reduce over time."