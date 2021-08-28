Singapore to tighten border control for travellers from New Zealand, ease rules for those from Jiangsu

SINGAPORE - With Covid-19 cases rising in New Zealand, Singapore will be tightening border control measures for travellers who were there recently.

From 11.59pm on Monday (Aug 30), those entering Singapore with travel history to New Zealand within 21 days before departure will have to take a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for the coronavirus on arrival, remain under a week-long stay-home notice (SHN) at their place of residence, and take another PCR test before the end of their SHN.

This applies to Singapore citizens, permanent residents, and long-term pass holders.

Short-term travellers holding an Air Travel Pass with travel history to New Zealand over the previous 21 days will not be allowed to enter Singapore, the Health Ministry (MOH) said in a statement on Saturday (Aug 28).

New Zealand, which had been largely Covid-19-free, saw an outbreak of the Delta variant of the virus last week.

As at 1pm on Saturday, the country reported 83 new cases, with 23 confirmed to have been caught locally.

Singapore had previously announced that travellers arriving from New Zealand would not be put under SHN.

Meanwhile, with the Covid-19 situation in China's Jiangsu province improving, travellers from there will not need to serve SHN. From 11.59pm on Monday, they will need only a PCR test on arrival. If they test negative, they will not be under further restrictions.

Travellers from Jiangsu province now have to take a PCR test on arrival, serve the SHN, and take another PCR test before the end of their SHN.

Short-term visitors from the province can apply for an Air Travel Pass to enter Singapore on or after Sept 4. They will have to undergo a PCR test upon arrival, and test negative to go about their activities.

Those who are already under SHN at their place of residence on Aug 30 will still be required to complete it, and take an exit swab.

All others arriving from mainland China, or who had been there within 21 days before travelling, will continue to take the PCR test upon arrival, in lieu of the SHN.