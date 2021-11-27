S'pore reports 1,761 new Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths

SINGAPORE - There were 1,761 new Covid-19 infections reported in Singapore on Saturday (Nov 27), up from 1,090 on Friday.

The Covid-19 weekly infection growth rate was at 0.75, slightly up from 0.74 on Friday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily update.

This is the 15th consecutive day the growth rate is below one.

The number refers to the ratio of community cases in the past week over the week before. A weekly infection growth rate that is consistently below one shows the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is falling.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilisation rate was at 56.6 per cent on Saturday, up from 54.2 per cent on Friday.

There were six people aged between 55 and 82 who died of complications linked to Covid-19, MOH said. All of them had various underlying medical conditions, the ministry added, without giving further details.

This takes the total number of fatalities in Singapore to 690.

The new infections comprised 1,689 cases in the community, 63 in migrant worker dormitories and nine imported cases.

Of the community cases, 282 are seniors aged 60 and above.

The total number of cases in Singapore now stands at 261,636.

Among the clusters that are under close monitoring is Jenaris Home @ Pelangi Village, which had 17 new cases, bringing its total to 121.

Econ nursing home in Chai Chee also reported one new case, bringing its total to 38.

