Singapore Pools Toa Payoh outlet shuts after employee tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Pools branch in Toa Payoh has been closed until further notice, after an employee there tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday (Sept 17).

A spokesman for the betting operator said deep cleaning has been carried out at the outlet at Block 111 Lorong 1 Toa Payoh.

A notice pasted at the branch advised people to visit the outlets at Block 85 and Block 95 in Lorong 4 Toa Payoh instead.

This comes after two Livewire sports betting venues were closed after a Covid-19 patient visited them in June.

The venues - one at China Square in Chinatown and another at the Singapore Pools Building in Rochor - have since been reopened. Livewire sports betting outlets are run by Singapore Pools.