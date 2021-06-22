Two sports betting venues in Chinatown and Rochor shut after visits by Covid-19 patient

SINGAPORE - Two Livewire sports betting venues - one at China Square in Chinatown and another at the Singapore Pools Building in the Rochor area - have been closed after a Covid-19 patient visited them.

They will be closed until further notice, said Singapore Pools in a statement on Tuesday (June 22). It added that both venues will be deep cleaned and disinfected.

Livewires are live sports betting outlets run by Singapore Pools.

The betting operator said the patient had visited Livewire at China Square from June 17 to 19, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH).

"From our venue booking records, this person may have visited Livewire at Singapore Pools Building on June 15 and 16 as well," it added. The building is in Rochor.

Singapore Pools said: "All employees who were on duty at the two Livewires during the stated days have been advised to stay home.

"We are working closely with MOH to facilitate the next actions, including swab tests for these employees."

It said it is assisting MOH with contact tracing and will take guidance from MOH on further action.

MOH's Monday night statement on Singapore's Covid-19 situation states that a Covid-19-positive patient had visited Livewire at China Square from 1.15am to 2.30am on June 19.

The football European Championships are currently on, with matches played late at night in Singapore time.

MOH did not specify which patient had made the visits, but stated that all reported patients' identified close contacts have been isolated and placed on quarantine.