Singapore on track to further ease Covid-19 measures soon: Experts

SINGAPORE - Experts say the nation should be on track to further ease Covid-19 measures soon, given the current situation and how things developed over the past three weeks.

They added that while it is still too early to tell the impact of the Omicron variant, there have been some encouraging early signs.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore's (NUS) Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, told The Straits Times on Friday (Dec 10) that unless the authorities are waiting to give more people their booster shots, or get children vaccinated, there "isn't much else to wait for" in reopening.

"It makes sense to be a little cautious while the Omicron epidemiology is gauged, but I'd be surprised if there isn't further relaxation of measures soon, perhaps come the new year," he said.

Professor Paul Tambyah, senior consultant at the National University Hospital's Division of Infectious Diseases, said that Singapore is "most certainly" on track to ease further measures soon.

But the professor of medicine at NUS' Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine pointed out that such a decision would be a policy one, rather than a medical or scientific one.

"From a medical point of view, the most important decision was made months ago to abandon the zero-Covid-19 strategy and plan on living with the virus with no more intense contact tracing or PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing and isolation of every case. Once that decision was made, all restrictions could be gradually lifted, depending on the comfort level of the authorities," he added.

The multi-ministry task force tackling the coronavirus here had earlier eased measures on Nov 22, allowing people to gather in groups of five.

Announcing this on Nov 20, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the task force, had also said Singapore would be unlikely to further ease Covid-19 restrictions in December, and that the country would consider its next steps "around the end of December" if all went well.

Prof Cook noted that since the middle of November, the number of new cases has fallen from around 2,000 or 3,000 a day to fewer than 1,000.

While he acknowledged that the fall had been tapering off recently and that some of the drop could be due to fewer people getting formally diagnosed, the number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) has also fallen "quite a lot" over the last few weeks.

"This gives some confidence we are rounding the corner," he said.

Prof Tambyah said that the daily reported numbers do not include those who test positive via antigen rapid tests, which, according to the Ministry of Health's (MOH) guidelines, should be the majority of cases.

But he added: "What is more important is that most of the public hospitals are now apparently able to start reducing the additional beds that they had set aside for patients with severe Covid-19."

In addition, the number of patients in ICU and the number of patients who need oxygen supplementation have remained relatively stable, although this is partly because many of the severely ill have died, said Prof Tambyah.

"The main lesson learnt is that neither the easing of restrictions in mid-November or the tightening of restrictions in late September appears to have had any significant impact on the overall numbers or the burden on the healthcare system, both of which have remained relatively stable throughout. This suggests that we are able to live with the virus with the current level of vaccination and community spread that we now have."

Addressing concerns about how the Omicron variant might impact measures, both experts said more time is needed to see its full impact.

A report by the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health on Friday said the characterisation of Omicron is still "very uncertain" and emphasised that there may be significant changes in the understanding of the virus over the next few weeks.

But it noted that the variant will likely spread more easily than the original version of the virus.

The report cited data suggesting the proportion of cases developing severe disease is lower than with the Delta variant.

But it cautioned: "This doesn't necessarily mean 'Omicron is milder'. It could be influenced by population characteristics of South Africa and previous waves of infection building up immune resistance, or of cases so far being predominantly younger people."

Cases in parts of South Africa are now spreading into older age groups, which will likely affect the number of hospital admissions and the risk profile posed by the virus, added the report.

Cautioning that the early days of the outbreak are not likely to represent the eventual severity of Omicron, Prof Cook said that Singapore should have a much clearer idea of the threat the variant poses by the end of the year.

Noting that Singapore has already begun the process of easing its measures, Prof Cook said that if not for the Omicron, the current situation would allow a more aggressive reopening.

Prof Tambyah said: "We can hope that a more transmissible but less deadly version of the virus would allow the World Health Organisation to declare the pandemic over before too long."

Now that MOH has signalled a shift towards the next stage of the pandemic, having ceased its daily press releases, Prof Tambyah said that the bed occupancy rate statistics, which can be found on MOH's website, remain an important parameter as they tell the public how long their loved ones will need to wait should they need urgent attention in a public hospital.

He added that the geospatial map provided by MOH is also key as it allows people to know roughly where the large clusters are so they can seek medical attention if they are unwell and have been to any of those areas.

Prof Cook said that the number of severe cases remains the critical metric people should look out for.

"That's what we're trying to avoid - deaths and diversion of the healthcare resources towards severe infections."