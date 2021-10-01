MOH unveils new Covid-19 map: Areas in Jurong, Bedok, Sengkang among those frequently visited by cases

SINGAPORE - Jurong West Central, Aljunied, Bedok North, Tampines East, Sengkang Town Centre and Woodlands East are some areas that have been highlighted as places frequently visited by Covid-19 patients within the past three days.

The public can now access this information on a map, published for the first time on Friday (Oct 1).

Available on the Ministry of Health's (MOH) Covid-19 situation report portal, the map breaks down Singapore's entire land area, including the southern islands, into subzones.

A check by The Straits Times showed that as at Thursday, 12 subzones have been visited frequently by between 230 and 560 Covid-19 cases over the past three days.

They are: Yunnan, Jurong West Central, Kian Teck and Jurong River in the west, Aljunied, Geylang East, Bedok North and Tampines East in the east, Sengkang Town Centre in the north-east, and North Coast, Woodlands East and Senoko South in the north.

There are five bands in all, with areas grouped and shaded according to the number of Covid-19 cases that visited. The highest is between 230 and 560 cases.

The multi-ministry task force combating Covid-19 said last Friday that it hopes the map can help guide individuals on their movement and activities.

"Individuals who have been to these hot spots during the same timeframe are encouraged to monitor their health, perform regular antigen rapid test self-swabs throughout the 10 days following their potential exposure, and minimise any unnecessary interaction with others," the task force said then.

It added that SafeEntry and TraceTogether data would continue to be used to inform individuals of recent confirmed close contacts with infected people or recent exposure to an area of increased spread.