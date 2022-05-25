Singapore doctors caution against heat-related health risks as mercury rises

SINGAPORE - With the weeks-long sweltering heat persisting for the rest of the month and drier weather expected to stay till September, doctors have cautioned the public against heat-related health risks.

During the hotter months, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital sees up to three times more patients with heat-related injuries than in the cooler months, said Dr Kanak Naidu, senior consultant at the hospital's Department of Acute & Emergency Care.

The injuries range from mild conditions such as heat rash, heat cramps - which refers to painful muscle spasms due to dehydration and overworked muscles - and heat exhaustion, to more severe forms like heat stroke.

Dr Derek Li, a family physician from Raffles Medical, said he has seen more patients with flare-ups of skin ailments such as eczema and hives, which can be triggered by heat and dehydration from sweating.

He added that people who work outdoors are more prone to headaches, malaise, body aches, dizzy spells and poor concentration.

"But these symptoms are difficult to attribute purely to heat stress alone... (with) the background incidence of Covid-19 and dengue fever in the community, all of which can also cause similar symptoms."

Dr Li expects the number of heat-related complications to rise in the next few weeks, with more large-scale sporting events resuming.

Family physician Yeap Youwen from Hougang Polyclinic, which is under the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics, said they have been seeing patients daily with mild conditions such as heat rash and heat cramps.

Dr Lee Joon Loong, medical director of Paddington Medical Clinic in Bedok, said the warm and dry weather becomes a double whammy for patients with gastroenteritis, who are already predisposed to dehydration due to vomiting and diarrhoea.

April and May this year has seen some of the highest temperatures recorded in Singapore.

April 1 saw the second-highest temperature on record here, at 36.8 deg C in Admiralty. This was just 0.2 deg C shy of the all-time high recorded in Tengah on April 17, 1983.

May 13 was the hottest May on record, at 36.7 deg C, also recorded in Admiralty.

The National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore forecast that the rest of this month would see daily maximum temperatures hovering between 34 and 35 deg C on most days, with the mercury hitting 36 deg C on a few days.