Warmer and drier days ahead as Singapore records its highest temperature for May

SINGAPORE - The rest of May is expected to be warmer and drier than the first half of the month, with the mercury forecast to hit a high of 36 deg C on a few days, said the weatherman on Tuesday (May 17).

Some nights are also set to be warm and humid, with temperatures reaching up to 28 deg C - mostly over the southern and eastern coastal areas.

This is because prevailing winds blowing from the east or south-east would bring in warm and humid air from the seas, said the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS).

For the second half of May, daily maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 34 deg C and 35 deg C on most days, added MSS.

May this year has already hit records with the mercury shooting up to 36.7 deg C at Admiralty last Friday (May 13).

MSS said on Tuesday that this is the highest temperature recorded for May in Singapore, surpassing the previous record high of 36.5 deg C on May 16 in 2010 and May 3 in 2016.

The south-west monsoon season is expected to set in during the next two weeks. This monsoon season typically extends into September and is a drier period compared with other times of the year.

MSS added that on some days, localised short-duration showers, with thunder sometimes, are expected over a few parts of the island in the late morning and early afternoon.

On one or two days, Sumatra squalls could bring islandwide thundery showers with occasional gusty winds in the morning.

However, the overall rainfall for May this year is expected to be below to near average over most parts of Singapore.

April 1 this year saw the second-highest temperature on record here, when Admiralty's temperature peaked at 36.8 deg C. This was just 0.2 deg C shy of the all-time high recorded in Tengah on April 17, 1983.