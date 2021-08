SINGAPORE - Mobile vaccination teams sent to about 70 locations, from void decks to community clubs, have helped 4,900 people, including 3,340 seniors, get inoculated since last month.

But with about 150,000 seniors aged 60 and above still to get their first Covid-19 shots, the authorities are taking a page from Singapore's kampung days and sending out trucks armed with loudspeakers to spread the vaccination message in the heartland.