80-year-old S'porean woman dies from Covid-19 complications; fifth death in 7 days

SINGAPORE - An 80-year-old Singaporean woman has died from Covid-19 complications on Saturday (Aug 7), making her Singapore's fifth Covid-19 death in a week.

The woman was unvaccinated and developed symptoms on July 21.

She was admitted to Tan Tock Seng Hospital two days later, after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said she had a history of diabetes, hypertension and atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes an irregular and often abnormally fast heart rate.

Singapore's coronavirus death toll now stands at 42.

Meanwhile, MOH have identified two new active clusters, including one linked to Sin Ming 23 Coffee Shop.

The clusters linked to Westlite Juniper Dormitory and Jurong Fishery Port also grew.

There were 12 new cases linked to the dormitory cluster, taking it to 30 cases.

Nine new cases were linked to the fishery port cluster, which now has 1,143 cases.

It remains Singapore's largest active cluster.

In all, there were 75 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported on Saturday afternoon (Aug 7).

Of these, 50 were linked to previous cases and had already been quarantined, while another nine linked cases were not in quarantine when detected.

The remaining 16 were new unlinked cases.

Of the locally transmitted cases, three are seniors above 70 who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, and at risk of serious illness.

There were also six imported cases who were placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Two were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while four developed the illness during SHN or isolation.

As at Saturday afternoon, the total number of cases in Singapore stood at 65,686.

Read the full MOH press release here.