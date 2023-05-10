From heart to bone health and boosting immunity: How to stay healthy in your 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond

Taking care of your health is crucial at any age, but the types of concerns and approaches to address them can vary depending on your age and lifestyle.

By adopting good lifestyle habits and taking proactive steps to manage possible health issues, you can help to reduce health risks and improve your overall well-being.

Here are tips on how to take care of yourself at every stage.

In your 20s and 30s: Watch your eye health and digestive system

In this digital age, it is important to maintain good eye health as you are constantly plugged into electronic devices.

Prolonged exposure to blue light from electronic devices and ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun are common factors that contribute to eye damage. Blue light damages retinal cells, while UV rays may cause cataracts.

These two types of light may also lead to dry eye disease, which includes symptoms such as irritation of the eyes, intermittent blurred vision, tired eyes, watery or teary eyes, or experiencing glare or discomfort around lights.