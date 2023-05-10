From heart to bone health and boosting immunity: How to stay healthy in your 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond

Taking care of your health is crucial at any age, but the types of concerns and approaches to address them can vary depending on your age and lifestyle.
By adopting good lifestyle habits and taking proactive steps to manage possible health issues, you can help to reduce health risks and improve your overall well-being.
Here are tips on how to take care of yourself at every stage.
In your 20s and 30s: Watch your eye health and digestive system
In this digital age, it is important to maintain good eye health as you are constantly plugged into electronic devices.
Prolonged exposure to blue light from electronic devices and ultraviolet (UV) rays from the sun are common factors that contribute to eye damage. Blue light damages retinal cells, while UV rays may cause cataracts.
These two types of light may also lead to dry eye disease, which includes symptoms such as irritation of the eyes, intermittent blurred vision, tired eyes, watery or teary eyes, or experiencing glare or discomfort around lights.
To protect your eyes from UV rays, the National Eye Institute suggests wearing sunglasses with labels that indicate protection against UVA and UVB rays.
When working in front of the computer, take frequent breaks. The Singapore National Eye Centre recommends relaxing the eyes for three to five minutes after 30 minutes of looking at electronic devices and reading.
Diet can also support eye health. According to Harvard Health Publishing, foods that are high in vitamin A, C and E, as well as omega-3 fatty acids, may be beneficial for the eyes.
To support eye health, you can also include a supplement in your diet. IngreLife Enriched Blueberry capsules contain lutein, which can help to fight free radical damage and benefit eye health, say the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioners at Science Arts, a provider of TCM products and health supplements. The capsules also contain anthocyanin, an extract from blueberries which is high in antioxidants.
Digestive health is also important at this age. Along with incorporating fresh fruits and vegetables into your diet, and drinking plenty of water, you can also take a probiotic supplement which helps to support gut health.
Probiotics contain live bacteria or yeasts that help to restore and maintain the natural balance of beneficial micro-organisms in the gut, supporting digestive and immune health. Fermented foods such as yogurt, kimchi and tempeh contain probiotics.
In your 30s and 40s: Boost your immunity and protect bone health
Taking care of your immunity and energy levels become crucial in your 30s and 40s.
Lack of sleep and increased responsibilities at work and home can lead to higher levels of stress, which can weaken your immune system and drain your energy, making you more susceptible to illness and fatigue.
To improve energy and immunity, aim for seven to eight hours of sleep each night as this allows the body to repair cells. Sufficient sleep also regulates hormones and metabolism, and strengthens the immune system.
It is also important to manage stress levels. Harvard Health Publishing recommends various ways to cope with stress such as exercise, meditation, talking with friends, joining a support group or going for therapy.
A nutritious diet rich in fruits and vegetables also helps, and you can include energy-boosting herbs such as cordyceps, lingzhi and ginseng in your diet, say Science Arts’ TCM practitioners.
According to SingHealth, your body starts to lose bone density from the age of 30,
To maintain an active lifestyle, you should also start paying attention to your bone and joint health as not doing so may lead to osteoporosis.
To take care of your bone health, adopt a diet rich in calcium and do weight-bearing exercises such as running, walking, dancing and hiking.
To support bone and joint health, you can also add a supplement, such as IngreLife Pro-Bone Plus Extra capsules, which help the bones to absorb calcium and also support healthy bone density, say Science Arts’ TCM practitioners.
In your 40s and 50s: Focus on your heart health and sugar levels
By the time you’re in your 40s and 50s, you may develop risk factors for heart disease. Besides ageing, SingHealth says the risk factors for heart disease include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, smoking, obesity or a family history of heart disease.
Being over 40 also increases your risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension, which are risk factors for heart disease.
To reduce these risk factors, the Singapore Heart Foundation encourages exercising and adopting a diet rich in vegetables and whole grains, while also reducing your intake of salt and red meat.
To support heart health, you can also take a supplement such as IngreLife Natto CircuPlus capsules, which are said to help support healthy blood viscosity and promote cardiovascular health, according to Science Arts’ TCM practitioners.
Moderating sugar levels can also keep your heart healthy. Reduce your intake of refined sugar by cutting down on sugary drinks. Also, consume fruits in moderation as they contain natural sugar such as fructose, which can contribute to overall sugar intake. You can also include a supplement in your diet such as IngreLife Bitter Gourd Sugar Regulating capsules which support healthy blood glucose levels.
Always consult your physician before incorporating a supplement into your diet if you are in doubt over what suits you best and/or are taking other medications. Results vary according to individual constitution.
Science Arts is a Singapore-grown holistic health and wellness brand that has been promoting traditional Chinese medicine healthcare for over 50 years. Visit sciencearts.com for more information and to enjoy its Mother’s Day specials on IngreLife supplements.