National eye centre saw more new patients with dry eye disease amid Covid-19 in 2021

SINGAPORE - Cannot take your eyes off the screen because you are working from home? More new patients have been referred to the Singapore National Eye Centre (SNEC) for dry eye disease amid the Covid-19 pandemic - with mask-wearing, stress and lack of sleep also contributory factors.

Professor Louis Tong, senior consultant at its corneal and external eye disease department, said SNEC saw 323 new referrals last year - about a 15 per cent increase from 281 in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Of the 323, 76 were below the age of 50, and of those, 47 were younger than 40 - up from 39 in 2019.

He added that while dry eye disease is an umbrella term for a variety of conditions, a majority of sufferers usually have one or more of these symptoms: irritation of eyes, intermittent blurred vision, tired eyes, watery or teary eyes, or experiencing glare or discomfort around lights.

About 90 per cent of those with dry eye disease fall into this group, and can be considered to have community dry eye disease - a less severe form of the condition, said Prof Tong, who is also principal clinician scientist and head of the ocular surface research group at the Singapore Eye Research Institute.

The remaining 10 per cent have a medically significant form of the disease, which comes not only with the symptoms but also ocular damage, such as loss of the outermost layer of the cornea.

While it is uncommon for this to lead to blindness, Prof Tong said the visual disability experienced by patients can be crippling, preventing them from working, driving or wearing contact lenses.

Patients typically get medically significant dry eye disease as a result of factors such as having undergone a bone marrow transplant, autoimmune disease, multiple eye operations, or longstanding use of glaucoma eye drops, he said.

A multitude of other factors can lead to the community form of dry eye disease, he added, including hormonal issues, ageing, vitamin D deficiency, a lack of exercise and menopause.

Three other factors have also become more prevalent as a result of the pandemic, which contributed to a majority of the increase in new referrals as well. One is linked to an increase in time people spend staring at screens due to work-from-home arrangements.

"You tend to blink a lot less when you're using a computer or staring at something intensively... if you reduce blinking, that means your eyes are exposed to the air for a longer time," said Prof Tong, adding that blinking helps lubricate the eyes and prevent a build-up of oil in the glands of the eye.

The increased use of face masks is also a factor. "When you wear a mask, the airflow goes above the mask and hits the eyes, so they dry up a lot more," said Prof Tong.

Third, the pandemic has resulted in more stress and less sleep. Sleep is important as it reduces the amount of time a person's eyes are exposed to the drying air.

He added that apart from the uncomfortable symptoms mentioned earlier, dry eye disease can impact people's jobs and their ability to do things like drive at night.