Restaurant and bar in Robertson Quay added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - Restaurant Beast & Butterflies at M Social Singapore and Bar Bar Black Sheep were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Sunday (Feb 14).

Both are in Robertson Quay.

MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times they visited them to get people who were at those places at the same time to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

Close contacts would already have been notified and there is no need to avoid those places as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health also announced 14 new coronavirus cases, all imported.

Thirteen of the 14 cases had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

The remaining case is a 28-year-old Dutch man who tested negative for Covid-19 on arrival in Singapore last Wednesday.

The short-term visit pass holder was on a controlled itinerary during his stay which was largely limited to his place of work on a vessel docked in Singapore and his accommodation.

As part of the ministry's testing of such travellers, the Dutchman was tested again on Friday and confirmed positive on the same day.

He was asymptomatic when he was tested but developed a fever on Saturday, said MOH.

The ministry added that all identified close contacts of the cases have been isolated and placed on quarantine. They will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine so that the ministry can detect asymptomatic cases.

Sunday's new cases take Singapore's total to 59,800.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from two cases in the week before to seven in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also increased from two cases to four over the same period.

With 17 cases discharged on Sunday, 59,606 patients have recovered from the disease.

There are 32 patients in hospital, including one who is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Another 118 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.