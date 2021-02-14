14 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were 14 new coronavirus cases confirmed as at noon on Sunday (Feb 14), taking Singapore's total to 59,800.

All the 14 cases were imported and 13 of them had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The remaining case had tested negative for Covid-19 on arrival in Singapore last Wednesday for a work project and was on a controlled itinerary during his stay.

He tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, as part of the ministry's regular testing of such travellers.

More details will be announced on Sunday night.

Singapore had recorded eight new cases of Covid-19 in the community over the past week, up from only one in the previous seven days. Five of the eight cases were unlinked, MOH had said on Saturday.

But there were no more cases in the community, though nine new cases were announced on Saturday. All of them were imported.

Eight of Saturday's nine imported cases were foreign domestic workers who had arrived from India, Indonesia and Myanmar. The ninth was a work pass holder who had arrived from Russia.

They had tested positive while under stay-home notices after arriving in Singapore.

MOH said that of the 111 confirmed cases reported between Feb 7 and Saturday, 52 have had a positive serology test - which indicates a past infection. Thirty had tested negative, and 29 serology test results were pending.

The ministry said it would continue to closely monitor the number of cases and infections detected through its surveillance programme.

Meanwhile, 35 patients were discharged on Saturday, bringing the number of those who have recovered from the disease to 59,589.

Thirty-four were in hospital, with one in intensive care, and 119 were recovering in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.