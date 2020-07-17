123 people at Tampines block linked to clusters all test negative for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - A total of 123 people who live in or visited a Tampines Housing Board block linked to known Covid-19 clusters have undergone polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, and all have tested negative, said Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, director of medical services at the Ministry of Health.

Prof Mak told a virtual press conference on Friday (July 17) that 152 residents and 25 visitors had been contacted after coronavirus cases were confirmed at Block 111 Tampines Street 11 last month.

All 58 households living in the section of the block that shares a common lift lobby and stairwell with the cases have been placed on active phone surveillance.

Two new infections, confirmed last Friday, brought the total number of cases linked to the block to 11.

The two cases - a seven-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, both Singaporeans - are family members of a known family cluster at the Tampines block.

Prof Mak said: "The residents and visitors remain under phone surveillance, and we want to confirm and ensure that they remain well."