Plaza Singapura, VivoCity, Junction 8 and Hougang Mall visited by Covid-19 patients

SINGAPORE - Plaza Singapura, VivoCity, Junction 8 and Hougang Mall were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Tuesday (Sept 15).

The three restaurants at Plaza Singapura that confirmed Covid-19 cases visited between Sept 3 and 7 were Tim Ho Wan, Secret Recipe and Nando's.

Ikea Tampines as well as the Burger King outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 1 were also added to the list.

The ministry provides the list of locations and the times that infectious Covid-19 patients have visited for at least 30 minutes to get those who were at these places at specific periods to monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

It has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places as they would have been cleaned if needed.

There were 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon, taking Singapore's total to 57,488.

The six new imported cases comprising two permanent residents, one work pass holder, one work permit holder and two dependant's pass holders, all of whom returned from India and were asymptomatic.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

No new cases in the community were announced on Tuesday.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 28 new coronavirus patients announced on Tuesday.

Among these, 13 were identified as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining 15 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

No new clusters were announced on Tuesday.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has also decreased from a daily average of two cases to one over the same period.

With 82 cases discharged on Tuesday, 56,869 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 51 patients remain in hospital while 526 are recuperating in community facilities. None is intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.