34 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 6 imported and none in the community

SINGAPORE - There were 34 new coronavirus cases confirmed as of Tuesday noon (Sept 15), taking Singapore's total to 57,488.

There were six imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no new cases in the community.

More details will be announced on Tuesday night.

On Monday, MOH reported that Queensway Shopping Centre, Waterway Point, West Mall and the Shake Shack outlet at Liat Towers were among places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

There were four visits recorded at the Anytime Fitness gym at Queensway Shopping Centre between Sept 3 and 8, said MOH.

The 4Fingers Crispy Chicken outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 3 was also added to the list.

MOH also confirmed 48 new coronavirus cases on Monday. There were five imported cases, comprising one permanent resident, one work pass holder, one work permit holder and two short-term visit pass holders.

Of these, four had returned from India and one from the United States.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said MOH.

There were no new community cases on Monday.

Migrant workers staying in dormitories made up the remaining 43 new coronavirus patients announced on Monday.

Among these, 29 were identified as contacts of previous cases and had already been quarantined to prevent further transmission. They were tested during their quarantine period, the ministry said.

The remaining 14 cases were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers staying in dormitories every fortnight.

MOH also announced two new clusters in dormitories - in Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 1 at 58 Penjuru Place and Jurong Penjuru Dormitory 2 at 36 Penjuru Place.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from a daily average of two cases to one over the same period.

Related Story Coronavirus: Dorm operators say steps to prevent mixing among foreign workers not foolproof

With 38 cases discharged on Monday, 56,787 have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 53 patients remain in hospital, while 572 are recuperating in community facilities, with none in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, the virus outbreak, which began in December last year, has infected more than 29.1 million people. More than 928,000 people have died.