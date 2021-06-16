Over 11,300 visitors to Ion volunteered for Covid-19 testing; 1 positive case detected so far

SINGAPORE - One visitor to Ion Orchard shopping mall has tested positive for the coronavirus so far, after free testing was offered to those who had visited the mall at the start of this month.

The tests were offered after several workers in the mall tested positive for Covid-19 earlier in June, prompting the mall to be shut for four days from June 12.

Special testing operations were also conducted for staff who had been working at the mall from May 28 to disrupt any undetected community transmission.

In an update on Wednesday night (June 16), the Ministry of Health (MOH) said that it concluded mandatory testing at the mall on June 15.

A total of 3,464 staff and visitors of Ion Orchard shopping mall were given the mandatory tests, and all of them tested negative.

Another 11,395 visitors to the mall voluntarily stepped forward for testing. Of these, 10,248 tested negative, while one has tested positive.

The remaining 1,146 test results are pending.