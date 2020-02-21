One new case in S'pore, three more discharged

One new case of the coronavirus disease was confirmed yesterday, bringing the total number of infected people here to 85.

The new case is a 36-year-old male Chinese national who is a work pass holder with no recent travel history to China. He was confirmed yesterday morning to have the disease, known as Covid-19, and is now warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Meanwhile, three more patients were discharged from hospital yesterday, said the Ministry of Health (MOH). To date, a total of 37 patients have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged.

Of the 48 confirmed cases who are still in hospital, most are stable and improving. Four are in critical condition and are in intensive care.

As of noon yesterday, MOH has identified 2,616 close contacts, with 1,147 currently quarantined. Another 1,469 have completed their quarantine.

MOH also provided more details on the three confirmed cases announced on Wednesday.

The ministry confirmed that a 57-year-old Singaporean woman, first admitted to Ng Teng Fong Hospital for dengue, is the first case in Singapore to also have the coronavirus disease.

She was Case 82. All other patients who had been warded with the woman when she was admitted as a dengue patient are now quarantined at the same hospital.

Case 83, a 54-year-old Singaporean man with no recent travel history to China, had travelled frequently to Malaysia for work. Malaysia has reported 22 cases of the infection so far.

He first reported symptoms on Jan 28 and saw a general practitioner on Feb 1, 5, 6 and 10 before going to NCID on Tuesday. He was confirmed to have the infection the next morning.

Before he was admitted to hospital, he had worked at Philemon Singapore in Kallang Place and lived in Rivervale Drive.

Case 84, a 35-year-old Singaporean woman with no travel history to China, is currently warded in an isolation room at NCID. She is linked to Case 66 from the Grace Assembly of God cluster.

She first reported symptoms on Feb 4, and saw a GP that day and the next day. She was referred to NCID on Tuesday and tested positive for the infection the next day.

Before she was hospitalised, she lived in Aljunied and worked at Lonza Biologics in Tuas. She also visited Bugis Junction after she had symptoms and before she was confirmed to have the infection.