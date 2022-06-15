One bacterium, two methods: Why S'pore uses suppression approach in fighting dengue with Wolbachia

SINGAPORE - The Republic is currently in the middle of a huge dengue wave, with more than 15,000 cases reported in the first 24 weeks of this year.

As a result, it was announced on Wednesday (June 15) that Project Wolbachia, one of Singapore's weapons against the disease, will be expanded to cover about 31 per cent of Housing Board blocks here.

But Singapore's use of Wolbachia technology to combat dengue differs from some of its neighbours, including Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia.

Singapore's method involves the release of only male Aedes aegypti mosquitoes infected with the Wolbachia bacterium at selected sites.

When female Aedes mosquitoes that are not infected with the bacterium mate with the males, they produce eggs which do not hatch, thus reducing the population of Aedes aegypti mosquitoes.

This method is known as the suppression approach, and is used by about five other countries, including the United States, China and Thailand.

In contrast, about a dozen countries are using what is known as the replacement approach. In this method, Wolbachia-carrying males and females are released to mate with mosquitoes in the wild, breeding Wolbachia-carrying offspring.

As Wolbachia hampers the reproduction of viruses such as dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever, the plan is to replace the existing wild mosquito population with one that carries Wolbachia and is therefore less likely to transmit dengue and other mosquito-borne illnesses.

The replacement approach is used in countries such as Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka.

On Wednesday (June 15), Associate Professor Ng Lee Ching, group director of the National Environment Agency's Environmental Health Institute, said that both methods show very good promise in controlling dengue.

However, speaking at the fifth Asia Dengue Summit, held at Orchard Hotel from June 13 to 15, she cited five reasons why Singapore has chosen the suppression approach rather than the replacement one.

First, suppressing the mosquito population leads to a lower risk of dengue transmission.

Singapore has a low mosquito population size, and the replacement strategy, which relies on mosquitoes breeding, may potentially increase this.

A larger mosquito population may mean the Republic is unable to control the ability of the mosquitoes to transmit dengue, said Prof Ng, who is also director of the World Health Organisation's Collaborating Centre for Reference and Research of Arbovirus and their Associated Vectors.