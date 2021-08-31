Number of Covid-19 cases linked to 8 S'pore bus interchanges rises to 276

SINGAPORE - The Covid-19 clusters at eight bus interchanges now stand at 276 cases on Tuesday (Aug 31) with 26 new cases reported.

The Bugis Junction cluster had 11 new cases, bringing its total to 222, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its nightly update.

There were also 79 unlinked cases, the highest recorded in a day, so far.

In all, there were 156 new locally transmitted cases reported on Tuesday and five imported cases for a total of 161 cases.

MOH said there are now 70 active clusters, ranging between three and 1,151 infections each.

The new cases bring Singapore's total to 67,620.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from 290 cases in the week before to 771 cases in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases increased from 105 to 198 cases over the same period.

Currently, 463 patients are hospitalised.

There are 19 people who require oxygen supplementation, and five are in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Eight of the 19 patients are fully vaccinated.

Of those who have fallen very ill, 15 are seniors aged above 60. Of these, eight are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

MOH added that over the last 28 days, 8.3 per cent of those who are unvaccinated became severely ill or died, while the proportion of those fully vaccinated in this category is 1.2 per cent.

As at Tuesday, a total of 8,708,760 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the national vaccination programme, covering 4,511,747 individuals, with 4,319,031 people having completed the full vaccination regimen.

In addition, 167,242 doses of other vaccines recognised in the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing have been administered, covering 85,688 individuals.

In total, 80 per cent of Singapore residents have received two doses of the vaccines, and 83 per cent have received at least one dose.

Read the full MOH press release here.