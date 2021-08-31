156 new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 79 unlinked

SINGAPORE - There were 156 new locally transmitted coronavirus cases reported on Tuesday noon (Aug 31).

Of the new cases, 48 were linked to previous cases and have already been quarantined, while another 29 linked cases were detected through surveillance.

The remaining 79 were unlinked cases, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in its daily afternoon update.

Among the cases are two seniors aged above 70 who are partially vaccinated and at risk of serious illness.

There were also five imported cases that were detected and placed on stay-home notice or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Three cases were detected upon arrival in Singapore, while the other two developed the illness while in isolation or serving stay-home notice.

In total, there were 161 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore on Tuesday, bringing the country's total to 67,620.

More details will be provided by MOH on Tuesday night.