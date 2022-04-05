NUH has taken steps to improve transfers between emergency department and delivery suite: Janil

SINGAPORE - The National University Hospital (NUH) has taken steps to improve the coordination of transfers between its emergency department (ED) and delivery suite.

It follows an incident where a 36-week pregnant woman waited at its ED for two hours, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary told Parliament on Tuesday (April 5).

The woman's husband had highlighted the incident on Facebook on March 21, claiming that no one had attended to his wife for two hours after she arrived at NUH in an ambulance on March 15.

He also claimed that she was left "bleeding profusely" for two hours.

In a subsequent post on March 31, after meetings with the hospital, he clarified that the nurses at NUH had checked on his wife at intervals.

He also said her bleeding had subsided at the hospital, and added that the miscarriage may not have occurred at the hospital's ED.

Responding to questions by Progress Singapore Party Non-Constituency MP Hazel Poa and other MPs, Dr Janil said NUH had investigated the matter thoroughly and reviewed its processes in consultation with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore's director of medical services.

"(Its) clinical care processes are appropriate, but there were some areas for improved communications and the coordination for transfers between the ED and the delivery suite. NUH has implemented these improvements," he said.

The Straits Times has contacted NUH for more information on the changes.

Dr Janil said the couple acknowledged on Facebook that the woman was not left unattended for two hours and that she had received attention and care from the ED team from the time she arrived.

"They further noted that the sad outcome of the pregnancy was not the result of her experience at the hospital," added Dr Janil.

He said details of the case will not be divulged due to confidentiality reasons and because the couple had requested for privacy.

In a statement on March 23, NUH chief executive Aymeric Lim apologised for the incident and said the hospital should have done more to provide closer monitoring and care to the woman.