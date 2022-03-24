Woman who lost baby: NUH apologises for 2-hour wait, is reviewing processes

SINGAPORE - The National University Hospital (NUH) has apologised for an incident where a 36-week bleeding pregnant woman waited at its emergency department (ED) for two hours and later lost her baby.

NUH chief executive Aymeric Lim said in a statement on Wednesday night (March 23) that the hospital should have done more to provide closer monitoring and care to the woman.

He added that it is reviewing its process of managing expectant patients admitted into the ED so that such incidents do not happen again.

"She waited for two hours, and this should not have been the case in this circumstance, and we are sorry," said Professor Lim.

"During this time, we should have done more to provide closer monitoring and care, as well as to update the patient of her condition and the transfer."

The hospital's apology came after the woman's husband wrote on Facebook on Monday that no one attended to his wife after she arrived at NUH in an ambulance on March 15 and was left "bleeding profusely" for about two hours.

The man said that after two hours, his wife was subsequently sent to a maternity ward where she was attended to by doctors and nurses.

She was later told that she had lost her baby.