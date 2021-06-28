No new Covid-19 cases among Changi General Hospital staff

SINGAPORE - Proactive testing of healthcare workers at Changi General Hospital (CGH) has not picked up any new Covid-19 infection among staff since a cluster surfaced at the hospital last week.

Containment measures have been stepped up since the first staff member under the cluster tested positive, said the hospital in a statement on Monday (June 28).

It added that through rostered routine testing (RRT), the hospital picked up the first case, a porter - asymptomatic and fully vaccinated - who tested positive last Wednesday.

As at Sunday, there were 10 cases linked to the CGH cluster - six porters, a healthcare assistant, and household and workplace contacts.

A 21-year-old CGH nurse was also reported to be infected last Saturday, but she is currently an unlinked case.

There are currently eight infected CGH staff, and proactive testing has not picked up any further staff cases to date, said the hospital.

Professor Ng Wai Hoe, chief executive of the hospital, said: "Our affected colleagues are currently generally well or with mild symptoms and we will continue to support and care for them."

Additional surveillance swab tests for inpatients who are possible contacts of the staff cases have been completed and the hospital is closely monitoring all inpatients who may develop fever or acute respiratory infection symptoms.

All test results for the inpatients have come back negative, CGH said.

Patients identified as contacts may be isolated to continue to recover under quarantine, and visitors will not be allowed in these wards until further notice.

Staff identified as close contacts have been placed on quarantine or leave of absence pending further investigations.

The Straits Times has contacted CGH for the total number of these staff.

The hospital has also stepped up additional swab tests for relevant staff, including those who were identified as contacts, as well as porters, housekeepers and nurses.

Staff who interact with patients and who were already on RRT have also undergone an additional round of surveillance swab tests.

More than 6,000 swab tests for staff have been conducted over the past week, with all returning negative.

As an added precautionary measure, all staff on the CGH campus will undergo further Covid-19 testing over the next few days, the hospital said.

Infection control and deep cleaning of the affected areas have also been stepped up, to keep patients, visitors and staff safe, it added.

Under current visitation guidelines, only one pre-registered visitor can visit a patient. The visitor can make only one visit a day.

Patients can also continue with their outpatient appointments at CGH.