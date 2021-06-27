CGH Covid-19 cluster grows to 10 cases, including porter at NUH

SINGAPORE - Five of the dozen Covid-19 community cases reported on Sunday (June 27) have been linked to the cluster at Changi General Hospital (CGH).

They include a 24-year-old woman who works as a porter at the National University Hospital, a 16-year-old Republic Polytechnic student and a 69-year-old woman who is a healthcare assistant at CGH.

There are now 10 patients in the CGH cluster. The first patient reported in the cluster is a 35-year-old man who works as a porter in the hospital who tested positive on June 23.

The other seven community cases include a 12-year-old girl who is a student at Zhangde Primary School, which is near Bukit Merah.

Her infection has been linked to the cluster at 115 Bukit Merah View market and food centre.

She received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine on June 10.

The sole unlinked case is a 37-year-old bunker surveyor employed by GW Marine who was fully vaccinated.

There were also two imported cases, a work permit holder from Indonesia and a permanent resident who returned from India.

In total, there were 14 new coronavirus cases confirmed at noon on Sunday (June 27), taking Singapore's tally to 62,544.

MOH also said the number of new cases in the community has decreased from 108 cases two weeks ago to 95 in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has increased from 13 cases to 18 over the same period.

With 14 cases discharged on Sunday, 62,180 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 148 patients remain in hospital, including four in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while 165 are recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

