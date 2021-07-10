Unlinked Covid-19 cases in S'pore increase from 1 to 9 in past week

SINGAPORE - The number of unlinked Covid-19 cases in the community has increased from one case in the week before to nine in the past week, reported Singapore's Ministry of Health on Saturday (July 10).

There were no locally transmitted cases reported in Singapore on Saturday, for the first time since April 25.

The six new confirmed cases were imported, and were already on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated on arrival in Singapore. Three were detected on arrival in Singapore and the other three tested positive during SHN or isolation.

The six new cases take Singapore's total to 62,684.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from 37 cases in the week before to 17 cases in the past week.

There are currently 22 active Covid-19 clusters, with three to 94 infections each.

At present, 76 patients remain in hospital. Most are well and under observation.

There are two in critical condition in the intensive care unit, while seven require oxygen supplementation.

Over the past 28 days, 24 local cases required oxygen supplementation, were admitted to the intensive care unit, or died.

Among them, 20 were unvaccinated while four were partially vaccinated.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Read the full MOH press release here.