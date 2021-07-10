No new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in S'pore for the first time since April 25; 6 imported infections

SINGAPORE - There were no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases in Singapore as at Saturday noon (July 10).

It was the first time since April 25 that no new locally transmitted case was reported here.

The six new confirmed cases reported on Saturday were imported, taking Singapore's total to 62,684, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The six had already been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) or isolated upon arrival in Singapore.

Three of these cases were detected upon arrival and the remaining three cases developed Covid-19 during SHN or isolation.

Singapore has had 36 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

More details will be announced on Saturday night.