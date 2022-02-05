New local Covid-19 cases in S'pore fall to 10,208; 1,068 patients in hospital

SINGAPORE - There were 10,208 locally transmitted Covid-19 cases in Singapore as at noon on Saturday (Feb 5).

This is down from the 13,046 cases reported on Friday, which was triple the number of cases from the day before.

Of the new local cases on Saturday, 7,474 were identified by antigen rapid tests, which means that they displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

The other 2,734 local cases were detected through polymerase chain reaction tests, said the Ministry of Health in its daily virus update on its website.

There were 1,068 hospitalised Covid-19 cases as at Saturday, up from 998 the day before. The last time Singapore had more than 1,000 people hospitalised for Covid-19 was Dec 1, 2021.

Of Saturday's cases, 23 people were in the intensive care unit, up from 15 people on Friday.

The number of people who required oxygen support fell to 86, from 96 on Friday.

The weekly infection growth rate stood at 1.44 on Saturday, up from the 1.39 reported the previous day.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

There were 182 imported cases and two people died of Covid-19, down from six deaths reported on Friday.

The total number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Singapore now stands at 390,071, with 868 deaths.

About 92 per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 59 per cent of the total population have received a vaccine booster shot.

See the full update from MOH here.