New local Covid-19 cases in Singapore drop to 10,175; patients hospitalised increase to 1,205

SINGAPORE - There were 1,205 hospitalised Covid-19 cases on Wednesday (Feb 9), with 30 patients in the intensive care unit (ICU).

This is the fifth day in a row hospitalisation numbers have crossed the 1,000 mark. On Tuesday, there were 1,194 Covid-19 cases in hospital and 23 people in the ICU.

There were 111 people who required oxygen support, up from 107 people on Tuesday.

The number of new locally transmitted cases fell to 10,175 from 12,791 on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

Of the new local cases on Wednesday, 2,514 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Another 7,661 cases were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

There were 139 new imported cases, with 114 detected through PCR tests and 25 through ART.

Four people died of Covid-19, MOH said.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate stood at 2.0, up from 1.69 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week, over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.

With the latest update on Wednesday, Singapore has recorded a total of 428,954 Covid-19 cases, with 881 deaths.

Ninety-three per cent of Singapore's eligible population have completed the full vaccination regimen, and 61 per cent of the total population have received the vaccine booster shot.

See the full update from MOH here.