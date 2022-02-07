7,629 new local Covid-19 cases in Singapore; 1,165 patients hospitalised

SINGAPORE - There were 91 more patients hospitalised with Covid-19 on Monday (Feb 7), bringing the number to 1,165, from 1,074 the day before.

However, the number of new locally transmitted cases fell to 7,629 from 7,639 the day before, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its daily update.

This is the third day in a row hospitalisation numbers have crossed the 1,000 mark. Last Friday, there were 998 people hospitalised with Covid-19.

Of the new local cases on Monday, 2,341 were detected through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Another 5,288 cases were detected through antigen rapid tests (ART), which means the patients displayed no symptoms or their symptoms were mild.

Of the hospitalised cases, 26 people were in the intensive care unit, up from 21 people on Sunday.

The number of people who required oxygen support rose to 109, from 92 on Sunday.

There were 177 new imported cases, with 155 detected through PCR tests and 22 through ART.

Three people died of Covid-19, MOH said on Monday.

The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate was at 1.52, up from 1.49 the day before.

The rate refers to the ratio of community cases for the past week over the week before. A rate of more than one shows that the number of new weekly Covid-19 cases is increasing.